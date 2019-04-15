Okanagan juniors earn NHL draft rankings

Mason Snell and captain Massimo Rizzo of the Penticton Vees win spots in 2019 NHL draft rankings.

Massimo Rizzo who captained the Vees in the past season was 84th among North American skaters in the 2019 NHL Central Scouting rankings. (File photo - Western News)

A pair of Penticton Vees have been included by NHL Central Scouting for the final 2019 draft rankings schedule.

Last season’s Vees captain and centre Massimo Rizzo, came in 84th among North American skaters while defenceman Mason Snell earned the 212th spot.

Rizzo, from Burnaby, finished his second season in Penticton with 11 goals and 29 assists in 37 games. Despite missing 21 games, Rizzo finished tied for first on the Vees with 20 powerplay assists.

In the playoffs, Rizzo scored three goals and added three assists in six games. He also represented Canada at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta., recording two assists in six games with Team Canada West. He is committed to the University of North Dakota.

Snell, from Clarington, Ont., played just one season in Penticton after two in the OJHL with Whitby and Wellington. Acquired in a multi-team deal just ahead of training camp, Snell was immediately thrust into a top-pairing role with James Miller in Penticton.

While being matched up against opposing teams top lines, Snell scored five goals and added 15 assists in 52 games played and one assist in the playoffs.

He also played for Team Canada West at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge, being held pointless in six games. He is committed to Penn State for next season.

The NHL Entry Draft takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver June 21 and 22.

