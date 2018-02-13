Freestyle skier Andi Naude, from Penticton, will compete in the women’s moguls final at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Sunday morning. Submitted photo

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

Penticton’s Andi Naude has responded to the flood of comments that came at her via social media after missing out on a medal in the super final of the women’s moguls competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Naude showed grace and composure after sitting in a prime spot to stand on the podium. Finishing in first place in the qualifier, she was the last skier to go when it came down to the top six skiers in the world in the final to determine who would win a medal.

Related: Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

On her final run, Naude lost control of her speed after her first jump sending her out of bounds and disqualifying her. Shortly after her run, messages started appearing on social media showing appreciation for the 22-year-old skier.

Related: Naude misses out on Olympic medal

She responded on Monday through her own social media account.

“Although it is still difficult to find the right words to express how I feel, I want to thank you all for the overwhelming amount of love and support I have received of the past few days. Each and every one of your messages means the world to me,” wrote Naude. “I apologize for the delay in response, but trust that the messages have been warmly received and that I will respond in due time. You have put a smile on my dial, brought me to tears and lifted my spirits. It has been the greatest honour to represent Canada at the Olympic Games and I am forever grateful for the opportunity. My childhood dream has finally become a reality and I am beyond thrilled.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time
Next story
PHOTOS: Athletes score gold for Olympic-themed costumes at Team Scream

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Grizzlies douse Heat 5-3

Revelstoke wins first of three games in four days

PHOTOS: Athletes score gold for Olympic-themed costumes at Team Scream

Fun skiathlon and relay encourages creative costumes

Project Prom aims to pair students with dresses

“You can look just as good on a budget,” says organizer

City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

Staff facing challenges due to vehicles not following parking bylaws

MP Wayne Stetski held telephone town hall on pension theft

Stetski reached 4,675 households

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Most Read