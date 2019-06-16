Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

Jarod Leroux can add a second no-hitter to his 2019 pitching resumé.

The Vernon right-hander mowed down the Whalley Chiefs’ batters while his Okanagan Athletics teammates gave him plenty of support in a 6-0 B.C. Premier Baseball League win June 10.

Leroux, who no-hit the then-league-leading Coquitlam Reds 7-0 on May 18, faced only 22 batters against Whalley, striking out nine.

Leroux has thrown the no-hitters in two of his last three starts. He is 4-1 on the season, allowing just 17 hits in 38 innings pitched, has a 1.90 earned run average and 49 Ks.

The Athletics sit sixth in the 13-team BCPBL with a record of 14-10. They sit five games behind the front-running Mid-Island Pirates of Nanaimo (20-6).

The As return to action June 22 in North Delta against the Blue Jays (15-12).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada beats New Zealand 2-0, qualifies for round of 16 at Women’s World Cup

Just Posted

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Making an impact-collectively

Last week, I participated in the Collective Impact session hosted by the… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for June 12

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Most Read