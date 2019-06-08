The inaugural Okanagan Grizzly Games CrossFit hits Kelowna. Photo: Grizzly Games Facebook

Okanagan pumped for inaugural Grizzly CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

The CrossFit popularity in Kelowna is bulking up, and the Okanagan Grizzly Games looks to grow the community.

The inaugural games take place Saturday morning and give both elite and amateur teams of two a chance to put their strength and competitiveness on the line and possibly win some prizes and cash.

Games co-creator Lars Seitzinger said that the games are an initial starting point for something bigger.

“To get all these gyms to work together and bring CrossFit under one big spectrum, and grow into a kind of fitness festival,” Seitzinger said.

“The is the first (games) in Kelowna, and we want to celebrate the community of fitness and health and see it grow.”

READ MORE: Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

READ MORE: Volunteers needed for 55+ Games in Kelowna

Seitzinger works with Pro Motion Clinic in Kelowna and alongside his partners, including CrossFit Okanagan, they looked to bring a competitive CrossFit games to Kelowna, but they know that with the first year there are baby-steps involved.

They came across the name ‘Grizzly Games’ as Kelowna translates to ‘grizzly bear’ in an Okanagan language, and looked to get 30-50 contestants for the inaugural Okanagan Grizzly Games.

“We have 40 this year,” Seitzinger said.

“We wanna create our own type of games and cater to what the Okanagan offers,” he said on the future of the games. “Beach activities and mountain activities and use what Kelowna’s known for fitness events.”

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors’ success

For the first year of the Okanagan Grizzly Games, contestants will first compete at CrossFit Okanagan and then move to the Apple Bowl for outdoor competitions.

Rain or shine.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors a win away from NBA title after beating Warriors 105-92
Next story
Lions roar back for 38-36 win over Stampeders in pre-season action

Just Posted

BC Hydro moving forward with Wildlife Enhancement Project

They have selected Burton Flats, south of Nakusp on the east side of the reservoir

CP Rail received $31,500 penalty for effluent discharge in Golden

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has received a $31,500 penalty for environmental pollution… Continue reading

Revelstoke cyclist fundraising for kids cancer research

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Emily Horkley has been aware and… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Support flows in after death of young Okanagan DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan pumped for inaugural Grizzly CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

Most Read