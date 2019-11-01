Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Vernon’s own Shanda Hill has sprinted into the record books, yet again, as the first Canadian to complete a double deca.

The ultra athlete finished the Double Deca in Leon, Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 31.

That’s the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row.

In just 26 days she swan 76 km, biked 3,600 and ran 844 km.

Relaxing in an ice bath at a hotel on her victorious night, Hill said it feels like a dream now that it’s over.

Only one woman in the world, Sylvia Andonie, had ever achieved this accomplishment in the past back in 1998. In 2019 half of the race competitors were women!

Among those who completed it was Laura Knoblach of the U.S. She finished about nine hours ahead of the current world record to claim first place and a new world record.

Coming in third place was Claire Smith from the United Kingdom – completing the race in 27 days.

But at 37-years-old, coming in second place, Hill has made her hometown, her province and her country incredibly proud.

Among those is her little brother Kevin Hill.

“I talked to her for about 20 seconds after she finished the race and said: ‘Congratulations, good job. you’re crazy,’” said Kevin, top Canadian snowboard cross athlete.

“I’m sure her feet are hurting pretty darn bad,” he said.

“My mom’s probably one of the more emotional ones in the family, she’s all excited and probably happy she (Shanda) didn’t die.”

Although athleticism runs in the family, Kevin still thinks his sister is crazy for even attempting the double deca – something he has no desire to ever do.

“I think she just wants to do things out of the ordinary. She tries to do things most people won’t do.

“And she loves proving people wrong, especially me if I tell her she can’t do something.”

Now that his big sister has shown him up, Kevin plans to continue stepping up his game on the mountain this winter.

“I gotta kick the younger kids butts. I don’t like to lose.”

READ MORE: Shanda Hill starts her racing year on a positive note

READ MORE: Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill awarded for excellence

Previous story
Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Just Posted

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Photos: Halloween in Revelstoke

The boos and scares around the city

Sun in Revelstoke today

High three degrees

Revelstoke’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Managing bears a part of daily operations in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Their goal is to keep everyone and the bears safe

PHOTOS: Trick or treaters galore at North Okanagan Treat Trail

Check out the array of cute, and some frightful, costumes

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read