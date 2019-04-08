Veronika Yacovelli (Black Press - file photo)

Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Vernon gymnast Veronika Yacovelli won bronze at the recent Abbotsford Twisters Invitational meet.

Yacovelli, who trains and competes with Kelowna’s Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, finished third in the floor exercise in the Level 7 (13-14 year old) division.

Teammate Kamryn Greenhalgh competed in the Level 10 (12-15 year old) category where she finished fourth overall and earned a spot on Team BC to represent the province at the 2019 Western Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, which will take place at the end of April.

See also: Vernon gymnasts medal

Greenhalgh also finished first place on the uneven bars and earned a special award for the most dynamic bar routine after competing a brand new dismount and sticking the landing.

Kyleigh Crawford of Lake Country won first place on vault in the Level 9 (14 year old) category.

Eleven other OGC members – 10 from Kelowna and one from Penticton – all had a top-three result.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No Canada: Nation’s Stanley Cup drought approaches 26 years
Next story
WATCH: ‘Best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

Just Posted

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Invasive species workshop coming to Revelstoke May 21

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting various workshops around the region

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Geese continue to run amok at Okanagan park

Additional control efforts unlikely at Kin Beach

Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

District of Sicamous implores public to participate in upcoming open house

South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Couple chosen as the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Most Read