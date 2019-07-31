Okanagan FC forward Darrell Plantz holds off opposing team defenders at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl in June. (One10 Photography)

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

It wasn’t the Cinderella story ending Okanagan FC were hoping for in this year’s Pacific Coast Soccer League playoffs.

OKFC were barely bested by the league’s top team in a 2-1 loss on July 27, ultimately ending their season.

The Kelowna squad came into the playoffs as the fourth seed, tasked with a tough initial matchup against the hometown team Victoria Highlanders, who lost only one game at home all season and outscored opponents 40 to 13 all year.

OKFC held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half, before Victoria netted two goals in two minutes in the second half.

Despite the loss, OKFC held their heads high.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the guys and their effort,” said coach Andrew Stevenson.

“Victoria is a different beast on their home field, and we got so close to causing a big upset.

”It makes the result a bit more bitter to know we were that close, but we’re proud to finish fourth after giving Victoria a really good go.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

A mental lapse in concentration for only two minutes was enough for Victoria to snatch the lead away from OKFC in the opening minutes of the second half.

Okanagan FC pressed hard in the final minutes down only a goal, but were unable get another against the hometown team.

“When you play the genuine top players on the top teams, two minutes is enough to seal a game. We collapsed for two minutes and they have the quality players that can capitalize on that,” said Stevenson.

READ MORE: Future unknown for Kelowna seniors’ activity centre

Almost 30 players made an appearance for OKFC throughout the year due to injuries to the roster.

Balancing a large group of players and their injuries all the while finishing fourth in the league was a challenge for the first-year coach.

“If you had told me in my first season I’d be dealing with an injury list of 16 to 18 players, I’d have laughed at you,” Stevenson said.

“But how adaptive we were in bringing guys in and out was really impressive. If we didn’t have a deep group that really believed in what we were about, we wouldn’t have done as well as we did.

“All our players really played well this year.”

Injuries aside, the Kelowna team advanced to the playoffs in their first year in the PCSL.

Now, the program will take a few weeks of off-time before prepping for next season and taking the time to appreciate the team and the fans that embraced the return of high-level soccer in Kelowna.

“I want to thank everybody that came out and adopted Okanagan FC as their home team this season, the players loved it,” said Stevenson.

“Our challenge next year will be to develop our fan culture and experience, we want to make the fans as much a part of the team as our players.

“We’re excited for what 2020 will bring and next year, we won’t be as happy with a fourth place finish.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan teen takes title in U.S. racing circuit

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 27 degrees

Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

North Okanagan adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn Spallumcheen property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Most Read