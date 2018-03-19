PHOTOS: MCQMX national snow bike series wraps up in Revelstoke

The series finals were hosted by the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club

Professional snow bike riders Cody Matechuk and Brock Hoyer stood poised on Saturday night to bring home first place at the MCQMX national series final in Revelstoke. Both Canadian riders shared the podium in the sport’s debut at the winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Hoyer brought home gold, and Matechuk finished third in 2017.

But on March 17, Matechuk, who bested Hoyer this January at the 2018 X Games, was the one walking into the Canadian national series finals on top of the leader board. Following a one-on-one heat with Hoyer, the reigning X Games gold medallist called the Revy Riders snow bike track, (16 kilometres north of Revelstoke on Westside Road) one of the best he’s ever competed on.

“It’s probably the best snow bike track out there, and really cool to see the series grow in Canada,” said Matechuk.

After the full day of heats were over, Matechuk walked out to take the series title with 100 combined points, and Hoyer finished fourth overall with 44.

MCQMX president Stu McQueen called Revelstoke the “stoke capital of just about everywhere,” and a natural choice for the series final. He said the sport has developed as a way to keep Canadian riders in Canada cross training for dirt biking during the winter months.

The MCQMX finals were hosted by the Revy Riders Dirtbike club as part of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The full day of festivities saw riders from the amateur to professional level compete in their respective categories.

Mike Poirier gettin' sendy during the #MCQMX national series finals in #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/4oRcBFSy9z — Jake Sherman (@Jnsherman) March 19, 2018

Both McQueen and Matechuk attributed the success of the event to the hard work of local volunteers.

About a hundred people were in attendance.

Bethany Simpson just moved to Revelstoke and was out on Saturday night at the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Clubs track taking in the action. She said she’s really excited to see the local community embrace the new sport, and grateful the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club exists. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Dad Jeremy Krutop coaches 9 year-old son Tavin before he competes against 12 year-old Kameron Zimmerman on his 250cc 2 stroke machine. On Saturday night the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club hosted the MCQMX nationals in Revelstoke. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Mike Poirier got completely vertical last night showing off his skills for the crowd of about a hundred at the Revy Riders dirt bike club. On Saturday night the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club hosted the MCQMX nationals in Revelstoke. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Brandyn Mears poses with his machine before ripping a hot lap. Mears has lived here his whole life, and was out competing at the Revy Riders snow bike track on Saturday. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)