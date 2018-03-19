Pro snowbike riders Cody Matechuk and Brock Hoyer de-brief on Saturday night following a hot lap on the Revy Riders snow bike track. On March 17 the local action sports group hosted the final round of the MCQMX snow bike nationals. Going into the finals of the MCQMX series on Saturday night, Matechuck stood in first on the leader board. He called the Revy Riders snow bike track the best he’s ridden. “It’s probably the best snow bike track out there and really cool to see the series grow in Canada,” said Matechuk. “Having the community back an event like this in a dawning sport is really amazing.” In 2017 and 2018 Matechuk and Hoyer shared the podium at the winter X-Games. Hoyer took home gold, and Matechuk walked away with a bronze in the sports debut in Aspen, Colorado. But last January in the sophomore outing of the sport at the XGames, Matechuk took home gold and Hoyer took home silver. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: MCQMX national snow bike series wraps up in Revelstoke

The series finals were hosted by the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club

Professional snow bike riders Cody Matechuk and Brock Hoyer stood poised on Saturday night to bring home first place at the MCQMX national series final in Revelstoke. Both Canadian riders shared the podium in the sport’s debut at the winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Hoyer brought home gold, and Matechuk finished third in 2017.

But on March 17, Matechuk, who bested Hoyer this January at the 2018 X Games, was the one walking into the Canadian national series finals on top of the leader board. Following a one-on-one heat with Hoyer, the reigning X Games gold medallist called the Revy Riders snow bike track, (16 kilometres north of Revelstoke on Westside Road) one of the best he’s ever competed on.

“It’s probably the best snow bike track out there, and really cool to see the series grow in Canada,” said Matechuk.

After the full day of heats were over, Matechuk walked out to take the series title with 100 combined points, and Hoyer finished fourth overall with 44.

MCQMX president Stu McQueen called Revelstoke the “stoke capital of just about everywhere,” and a natural choice for the series final. He said the sport has developed as a way to keep Canadian riders in Canada cross training for dirt biking during the winter months.

The MCQMX finals were hosted by the Revy Riders Dirtbike club as part of a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The full day of festivities saw riders from the amateur to professional level compete in their respective categories.

Both McQueen and Matechuk attributed the success of the event to the hard work of local volunteers.

About a hundred people were in attendance.

 

Bethany Simpson just moved to Revelstoke and was out on Saturday night at the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Clubs track taking in the action. She said she’s really excited to see the local community embrace the new sport, and grateful the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club exists. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Dad Jeremy Krutop coaches 9 year-old son Tavin before he competes against 12 year-old Kameron Zimmerman on his 250cc 2 stroke machine. On Saturday night the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club hosted the MCQMX nationals in Revelstoke. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Mike Poirier got completely vertical last night showing off his skills for the crowd of about a hundred at the Revy Riders dirt bike club. On Saturday night the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club hosted the MCQMX nationals in Revelstoke. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Brandyn Mears poses with his machine before ripping a hot lap. Mears has lived here his whole life, and was out competing at the Revy Riders snow bike track on Saturday. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Matechuk and Hoyer de-brief after competing against one another in a timed heat on the Revy Riders snow bike track 10km north of Revelstoke. Matechuk called it one of the best courses he’s ever competed on. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

