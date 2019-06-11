PHOTOS: Revelstoke Derailers take on Okanagan Roller Derby

The Revelstoke Derailers took on Okanagan Roller Derby on Saturday night in their first bout of the season. Here, Rein of Pain tries to get past an Okangan Blocker and score some points for Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke jammer Rainbow Skid slides past the Okanagan’s blockers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke jammer Rainbow Skid slides past the Okanagan’s blockers. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke jammer The Wheel Deel breaks out of the pack. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke blockers Katillaxe, Harry Rat and Tower of Power slow down Okanagan’s jammer. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke blockers Tower of Power, Harry Rat and Beatts slow down Okanagan’s jammer. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Shelvira dons sparkles and a laugh in the dressing room before the bout. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Derailers skated against Okanagan Roller Derby in Revelstoke on Saturday night. It was the team’s first bout of the season.

 

