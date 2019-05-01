Jason Botchford (Screenshot via The Province)

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Well-known Vancouver sports reporter Jason Botchford has died at the age of 48.

According to a statement released by his family Wednesday morning, the longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter died of apparent heart failure.

Botchford, originally from Aurora, Ont., was prominent in the Vancouver area for his coverage of he National Hockey League team, with bylines first at the Vancouver Province, followed by The Athletic Vancouver, TSN Radio and television.

Among sports fans, he was widely known for his post-game stories – first called “The Provies” and then “The Athletties,” and his edgy commentary and plugged-in reportage.

He leaves behind three children with his wife, Kathryn Botchford.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: How much do we value caribou?

Humans like putting a dollar value to everything, so what are we willing to spend for caribou?

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Scholarships to support healthcare training in Revelstoke

There will be $12,000 in scholarships available to Revelstoke residents this September

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty

George Holowka is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Fires in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Most Read