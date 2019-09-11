Skeet shooters aim and fire during the 2019 Okanagan Open Skeet Tournament in May. (Photo - Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club)

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Okanagan for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

When it comes to skeet shooting, the Okanagan’s Bob Larue is one of the best in Canada.

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club (COSSC) president is the only skeet shooter to win the Western Canadian Skeet Championship trophy twice.

The championships will be hosted by the COSSC next summer, which Larue feels is a good step forward for the young club.

“We’re the newest and least developed gun club in Western Canada and this is a big thing for our members and our notoriety,” said Larue.

As well as the westerns, the COSSC will host the provincial championships a month before for the first time.

In the past, the provincials take taken place typically on Vancouver Island.

“I look forward to home-field advantage in both events,” said Larue.

READ MORE: Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

The COSSC began in 2015 and over the past four years, the club has grown from its original 10 members to now 52 skeet shooters.

The provincials will run June 5 to 7 and the western championships will run July 17 to 19 next year.

More info at cossclub.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
55+ BC Games kicks off in Kelowna
Next story
Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Just Posted

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Revelstoke roads and weather: multiple construction projects on Highway 1

There are four road works between Revelstoke and Golden

Creating an ode to the moon for Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder

Sarah Spurr is inspired by the lanterns that are often used in lunar festivals around the world

City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

The library needs more space for their Columbia Basin Trust funded technology lab

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Tappen’s Rust Bros. Restorations crew donates vehicle to support Habitat for Humanity

Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

Most Read