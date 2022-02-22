Recapping a regular season to remember at the Revelstoke Forum

The Revelstoke Grizzlies returned to the Forum with a bang for the 2021/22 regular season

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Revelstoke Grizzlies have completed a full regular season at the Forum.

It was a season to remember.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season top of the Doug Birks Division, and boasted plenty of impressive team and individual stats.

With the KIJHL playoffs under way, let’s have a look back at what made the Grizzlies great this season.

Playing stingy

“We like to be a stingy team,” said Grizzlies head coach Ryan Parent earlier this season.

“Good defence wins you more than just one hockey game.”

This turned out to be true.

The Grizzlies were tied for the least goals allowed in the entire league come the end of the season. Playing tight, with each member of the roster knowing the game-plan heading into every match, was a major contributing factor to their success this season.

Special teams

The power-play and penalty kill units can be the difference between success and failure in hockey. Luckily for the Grizzlies, they excelled in both categories.

At 89.9 per cent, the Grizzlies had the best penalty kill unit in the entire league, only letting in 20 goals on opponent’s power-plays all season.

Their numbers on the power-play were also elite. At 25.1 per cent, they had the second best power-play in the KIJHL, and the best in the Doug Birks Division.

Putting the puck in the net in a quarter of the teams opportunities is a staggering stat, and a big reason why they were to be feared with the man advantage.

A team effort

There were a few standouts this year, like veteran forward Brandon Kasdorf led all Grizzlies skaters with 35 points, but the key to their success came through sharing the puck.

Sixteen Grizzlies skaters finished the regular season with at least 10 points, as their ability to put the puck in the net with efficiency no matter what unit was on the ice was impressive.

“We’ve gotten production from a lot of guys,” said Parent.

The Grizzlies were well-coached, and looked like a real team every time they hit the ice.

Home ice advantage

The Revelstoke Forum was an absolute fortress for the Grizzlies this season.

With a home record of 17-3-0-1, visiting the Forum was a problem for opponents all season long.

Between the fan chants, the towering beeramids, the roaring applause, and the vibrant home support, there was plenty to put that extra pep in the Grizzlies step every night.

“We look at the crowd as being our seventh man,” said Parent.

Shot-stoppers

The Grizzlies one-two-punch of Brandon Weare and Jozef Kuchaslo proved to be arguably the best goalie duo in the KIJHL this season.

Weare led the league in shutouts with six, and Kuchaslo was not far behind with four.

Both goaltenders ended the season in the top five in the KIJHL in save-percentage, goals-against-average, and shutouts, and Weare finished second in wins with 20.

Heading into the playoffs, where the games come thick and fast, having both of these guys to rely on will be a big bonus for the Grizzlies.

Their playoff series against the Eagles starts tonight (Feb. 22) at the Revelstoke Forum.

