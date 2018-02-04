Revelstoke Acrobats hold open house

Athletes in final stages of preparation before first meet of the season

As the snow fell heavily outside, local tumbling athletes put on a show for family and friends.

On Sunday, the Revelstoke Acrobats held an open house and the athletes showcased their routines ahead of their first competition of the season, next weekend.

Everyone had a chance to perform their routines from the littlest tumblers to the Level Ones and Twos and the National Stream athletes.

Revelstoke Acrobats are in the final days before their first meet of the season. Cool facility at Begbie View Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/NuThnyvqqZ — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) February 4, 2018

Check out a few photos from the action below:

Devyn Gale performs her trampoline routine. The Revelstoke Acrobats held an open house at their gym on Sunday ahead of their first competition of the season. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Karsyn Powell flips through the air. The Revelstoke Acrobats held an open house at their gym on Sunday ahead of their first competition of the season. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The National Stream athletes high five as Devyn Gale comes off the trampoline following her routine. The Revelstoke Acrobats held an open house at their gym on Sunday ahead of their first competition of the season. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)