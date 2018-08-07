Revelstoke Aquaducks heading to provincial championship

This weekend was a huge success for the Aquaducks as they competed at the BCSSA Okanagan Regional Championships in Kamloops.

It was an amazing couple of days to watch everyone who competed represent Revelstoke with pride and determination to race fast.

The individual medalists:

Cecelia Hobgood, Lutza Berkenbosch, Norah Painter, Cohen Madison, Yorke Parkin, Kayln Gale, Madeleine Hobgood, Kale Jay, Devyn Gale, Megan Hoshizaki, Tye Hoshizaki, Brynn Hoshizaki, Mistaya Duhamel, Stefan Spataro, Sage Cowan, Anna Pfeiffer, Autumn Griffith-Doyle, Sani Supinen, Nolan Gale, Bence Berkenbosch, Alex Jay, and Lauryn Holland.

The relay team medalists and provincial qualifiers:

Girls Div 2, 3, 4, 6 4×50 medley relay

Boys Div 4 and 6 4×50 medley relay

Girls Div 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 4×50 freestyle relay

Boys Div 4 and 6 4×50 freestyle relay

Congratulations to all 27 swimmers who qualified for the BCSSA provincial championships and will be representing the Okanagan Region in Surrey, August 17-19.

 

