Revelstoke Aquaducks sweep the podium at the OGOPOGO swim meet

This past weekend, the Aquaducks swim team travelled to Kelowna for the 70th Annual OGOPOGO summer 2019 invitational swim meet.

Hamish Woodman collected a third place overall medal in the boys Division 1 category placing third in the 100-m individual medley with a time of 2:25.97, second in the 50-m backstroke in 53.21, third in the 50-m breastroke in 1:13.49 and fourth in the 50-m butterfly in 1:26.89

In the girls Division 4, the Aquaducks dominated the podium with Kennedy Stefura placing third overall and Autumn Griffith Doyle taking home the gold!

In the girls 200-m individual medley final, Griffith Doyla smashed her personal best ranking herself fourth in the province with a time of 2:43.11.

Kayln Gale, after only being back in the pool for a month, fought her way to the top of her division, placing first in all of her events and taking home the gold.

Another Aquaducks podium sweep in the girls Division 6 category with Devyn Gale taking the silver and Megan Hoshizaki claiming gold-after winning the 100-m backstroke by more than 3-seconds and achieving a personal best in 1:13.32.

Tye Hoshizaki fought for the gold medal this weekend placing first in the boys Division 6 200-m individual medley (2:31.99), 100-m breastroke ( 1:16.40), and 100-m freestyle (59.21) and second in the 50-m freestyle in 27.65.

This weekend the Aquaducks head to Penticton for the Pikes Invitational where they will compete in six individual events, with a chance to makes it to finals and again, claim the podium.

