The Revelstoke Aquaducks hosted 250 swimmers for their home meet over the weekend. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to the top of the podium in home meet

Annastasija Koch

Revelstoke Aquaducks

The Aquaducks kicked off the 2019 summer swim season with the home meet, smashing best times and wiping the podium.

With over 250 athletes, the Aquaducks finished first overall, first for the boys and second for the girls.

Our aggregate awards this year go to:

Div 1 Kaia Lawrenson (2nd), Hamish Woodman and Luke Traverse(3rd)

Div 2 Mataya Willms (3rd), Cecelia Hobgood (2nd)

Div 3 Lutza Berkenbosch (2nd), Turi Duhammel (3rd), Cohen Maddison (2nd)

Div 4 Autumn Griffith-Doyle (2nd), Bence Berkenbosch (3rd)

Div 6 Megan Hoshizaki (1st), Tye Hoshizaki (2nd)

Div 7 Beth Granstrom (3rd)

Div 8 Nolan Gale (2nd)

Congratulations to everyone who showed up ready to race hard and cheer on teammates. We had a lot of new athletes this year and it was amazing to see them brave the competitive environment with courage and excitement.

 

