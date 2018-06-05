(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Tower of Power, Katillaxe, and Lumen work together to slow down the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer.

Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s Farmers’ Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.

The high intensity match featured some stone-wall blocks and some daring jammers dancing their way through the pack.

The next bout in Revelstoke is on July 7.

 

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Farmer’s Slaughters of Vernon traveled to Revelstoke to face the Derailers in a Saturday night bout at the Revelstoke Forum.

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The Wheel Deal makes it through the pack.

Dirty and Beatts hold up the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer Crash Karma. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Daisy Nuke attempts to jam her way through the pack, with Blood Bath of the Farmer’s Slaughters skating in her way. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Daisy Nuke pushes Famer’s Slaughters jammer out of bounds. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Lumen and Tower of Power of the Derailers block the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer Crash Karma.

