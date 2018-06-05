Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s Farmers’ Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.
The high intensity match featured some stone-wall blocks and some daring jammers dancing their way through the pack.
The next bout in Revelstoke is on July 7.
(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The Farmer’s Slaughters of Vernon traveled to Revelstoke to face the Derailers in a Saturday night bout at the Revelstoke Forum.
(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The Wheel Deal makes it through the pack.
Dirty and Beatts hold up the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer Crash Karma. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Daisy Nuke attempts to jam her way through the pack, with Blood Bath of the Farmer’s Slaughters skating in her way. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Daisy Nuke pushes Famer’s Slaughters jammer out of bounds. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Lumen and Tower of Power of the Derailers block the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer Crash Karma.