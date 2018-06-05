Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

(Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Tower of Power, Katillaxe, and Lumen work together to slow down the Farmer’s Slaughters jammer.

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s Farmers’ Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.

The high intensity match featured some stone-wall blocks and some daring jammers dancing their way through the pack.

The next bout in Revelstoke is on July 7.

