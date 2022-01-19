Revelstoke golfer named in Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021

Dean Jackson of the Revelstoke Golf Club is the club’s head professional and general manager

Dean Jackson at Revelstoke Golf Club has previously won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Golf Club’s Dean Jackson has received recognition for his contribution to the golf industry and the community over the past year.

Jackson was named in the Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 presented by the PGA of BC.

Fifteen other golfers from the Shuswap and Okanagan made the list.

“We are so grateful to have Dean leading the charge at the Revelstoke Golf Club in such an inspiring way,” said the Revelstoke Golf Club in a post to social media.

Jackson has previously been recognized as the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year for the Interior region in 2020 and 2021.

The PGA of BC’s Top 100 Golf Professionals is determined by the Association’s Professional Development Program Order of Merit presented by Sunice & Bobby Jones.

“We are proud to support an initiative like the Professional Development Program that recognizes the hard work of PGA of BC members to the benefit of all in British Columbia’s golf community and industry,” said Derek Faith, CEO of Sunice Sports, a PGA of BC sponsor.

