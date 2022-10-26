Revelstoke Grizzlies suffer heart-wrenching defeat to division rivals

Chase Heat’s Trevor Kennedy scored tying goal with just two seconds of play left in the third period

Colton McLeod putting on the brakes behind the Chase net on Oct. 25. (Photo by Dave Albers)

An exciting game for the Revelstoke Grizzlies finished with heartbreak as the Chase Heat battled back to take a 4–3 win with an overtime goal.

The Grizzlies, with a record of 8-1-1-1, are at the top of their division and the league with 18 points. However, last night the Heat snatched point from the Grizzlies with an impressive late goal to force overtime.

With just two seconds left in the game and a pulled goaltender to add an extra player on the ice, Trevor Kennedy scored for the Heat, bringing the game into overtime.

The Heat were on the Grizzlies from the get-go when they took a two-goal lead over the Grizzlies in the first period. Aiden Brown opened the scoring of the game at 16:15, with an unassisted goal. Later, at 19:48, Mikkel Hrechka scored a second goal for the Heat, assisted by Malachi Franklin and Aiden Brown.

Bryan Fraser, Kieran Armitage, and Luke Aston battling in front of Roderic May’s net on Oct. 25. (Dave Albers)

The second period went to the Grizzlies, who emerged from the dressing room ready to fight back into the game.

In the span of four minutes in the second period, the Grizzlies clawed back into the game. Luke Aston struck first with a goal at 9:23, assisted by Colton McLeod and Will McPhee. Next, Carter Bettenson tied the game with a goal at 11:52, assisted by Kaleb Preymak. By 12:47, Daniel Wittenberg also scored, assisted by Brady Augot, giving the Grizzlies the lead for the first time in the game. The goal would be the last of the night for the Revelstoke.

Will McPhee, Luka Aston, and Carter Bettenson celebrating on Oct. 25. (Dave Albers)

In a scrappy third period, it took the Heat almost a full period to score the equalizing goal. With just two seconds left, Trevor Kennedy slotted home a late tying goal, sending the game to overtime.

Tyler Lilly scored the winning goal for the Heat early in overtime, assisted by Trevor Kennedy.

The Grizzlies are back in action again on Friday with another home game. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. as the Grizzlies take on the Kelowna Chiefs.

