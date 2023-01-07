Revelstoke Grizzlies thump North Okanagan Knights 5-1

Grizzlies forward Carter Bettenson had two goals and one assist in the win

Five powerplay opportunities weren’t enough to propel the North Okanagan Knights over the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) action Friday night (Jan. 6).

The Grizzlies won 5-1 at home at the Revelstoke Forum. The final score was indicative of the shot totals, as Revelstoke out-shot the Knights by a margin of 46 to 27.

The first goal of the game came early, just 2:25 after the opening puck drop, when Grizzlies forward Porter Trevelyan scored his seventh of the season, assisted by Owen Chamberland.

At the seven-minute mark of the first period, Carter Bettenson scored his 16th of the season. Logan McLeod and Spencer MacDonald provided the helpers.

Then with less than a minute to go in the first, defenceman Will McPhee scored his first goal of the season, unassisted, to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

Midway through the second, Bettenson scored his second goal of the night, set up by Colton McLeod.

Devin Jameson got the Knights on the board with a powerplay goal roughly 16 minutes into the second, his seventh of the season, assisted by Kevin-Thomas Walters.

But that’s as close as the Knights would come as the third period went scoreless save for an empty net goal by Colton McLeod.

Jameson was named the game’s first star despite his team losing.

The Grizzlies have already clinched a playoff spot and are way out in front in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks division with 47 points in 31 games played. The Knights are in the middle of the pack in the Bill Ohlhausen division, sitting in third place with 31 points in 30 games played.

The Knights have a day off before they’re back in action against the Osoyoos Coyotes Sunday, Jan. 8. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m.

The Grizzlies play tonight (Jan. 7) against the league-leading Princeton Posse at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

