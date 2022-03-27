Revelstoke Grizzlies up KIJHL final lead to 2-0 over Nelson

Grizz hold on for 2-1 win at home Saturday; Leafs to host Games 3 and 4 Monday and Tuesday

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the game-winning goal in the second period from Brandon Kasdorf (right) in their 2-1 win over the Nelson Leafs Saturday, March 26, in Game 2 of the KIJHL Teck Cup final at the Revelstoke Forum. (kijhl.ca)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies take a 2-0 lead in the Kootenay International Hockey League’s best-of-seven Teck Cup championship series on the road to Nelson.

First- and second-period goals from Cole Berg and Brandon Kasdorf lifted the hometown Grizzlies to a 2-1 over the Nelson Leafs in Game 2 Saturday, March 26, before 700 fans at the Revelstoke Forum.

Bryden Pow gave the Leafs hope with a third-period marker at 8:56.

Dylan Marshall made 31 saves for Nelson while Brandon Weare picked up the win, stopping 26 shots.

Games 3 and 4 will be at the Nelson and District Community Complex Monday and Tuesday, March 28 and 29.

• The White Rock Whalers stayed alive in the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s championship series Saturday with a 2-1 win over Langley. The Trappers lead the best-of-seven 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday at Langley.

• The Peninsula Panthers of North Saanich have a 2-0 lead in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League championship over Parksville’s Oceanside Generals. Game 3 is Sunday night, March 27, in Parksville. Game 4 returns to North Saanich Monday, March 28.

The champions of all three leagues will join the host Delta Ice Hawks of the Pacific league for the Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial Junior B hockey tournament in Ladner April 7-10.

READ MORE: Nelson Leafs fall 4-3 in Game 1 of Teck Cup

READ MORE: B.C. man denied refund on Canucks tickets after ‘surprise’ COVID-19 cancellations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KIJHL