Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hosts second Teck BC Cup

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club is hosting the second Teck BC Cup this weekend, with races on Saturday (Feb. 18) and Sunday (Feb. 19).

From U8 to Masters, the races ran from the early morning into the afternoon, with more than 100 spectators out to cheer on the skiers. The events are split between two days, with the sprint races happening on Saturday and the longer distances on Sunday.

After a morning of races ranging from 200–400 meters in which skiers from across B.C. participated, the U16 race started late on Saturday morning.

Cutting through the ambient noise of chatter and nervous race energy were cowbells, Katy Perry, and screams echoing around the valley as spectators cheered on the U16 sprinters. With a staggered start, the skiers flew out of the gate one at a time and straight into a technical climb. The technique was not restricted, so skiers skated, pulled, and slid their way around the 800-meter loop as fast as they could.

With the finish right next to the start, parents didn’t have to travel far to cheer on the skiers as they made their final push toward the end. The skiers starting on one side of the fence enjoyed the same cheers to start the race as the ones finishing the race on the other side of the fence, making for an exciting race from start to finish.

Lucking out with some fresh snow the night before and a comfortable temperature of 1 C, the conditions were as good for the skiers as they were for the people watching. The races continue tomorrow with distances ranging from 1.5–10 kilometres.

Results of the full competition will be released Monday, after the event is complete.

