Revelstoke Nordic Skiers come away from BC Championships with hardware

By Sarah Newton, Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

This past weekend saw more than 600 cross-country skiers compete in the 2018 Teck BC Championships at Telemark Nordic in Kelowna. B.C. skiers were joined by provincial teams from the Yukon and Saskatchewan, as well as club teams from Washington State and Alberta. Racers ranged in age from eight to their mid-70s, showing that nordic skiing is definitely a sport for a lifetime.

Revelstoke fielded a team of 45 athletes that represented our community very well. Luckily Revelstoke skiers are used to a lot of climbing; the trails at Telemark were punishing in their elevation gain and technical demands. Courses ranged in distances from one kilometre for peewee skiers to 15 km for masters men.

The races were also the last in the BC Cup points series with aggregate plaques being awarded. The series also included races in Whistler and Prince George. Skiers had to place at the top of four races to earn a plaque.

Friday- Freestyle (skate) technique interval start (various categories):

1st Isobel Wilson

1st Megan Norrie

1st Amanda MacIntosh

1st Nikki Norrie

2nd Ruby Serrouya

2nd Elliot Wilson

2nd Jaclyn Elliott

3rd Cameron Norrie

3rd Maeve Macleod

3rd Alexandra Luxmoore

3rd Emily Macleod

4th Fiona Woodman

5th Rory Luxmoore

5th Irah Cameron – Harding

5th Cedar Jacob

5th Meya Musseau

Saturday, Classic technique mass start (various categories):

1st Rory Luxmoore

1st Cameron Norrie

1st Isobel Wilson

1st Nyssa Thomas

2nd Megan Norrie

2nd Elliot Wilson

2nd Ruby Serrouya

3rd Natalia Morrone

3rd Maya Royle

3rd Robyn Thomas

4th Fiona Woodman

4th Alexandra Luxmoore

4th Jaclyn Elliott

5th Sarah Newton

5th Meya Musseau

Sunday, free technique three person relay:

3rd Pee Wee Girls: Black Ice: Ember Smith, Maya Royle, Fiona Woodman

3rd Masters Women: The Untouchables: Gina Cinelli, Nikki Norrie, Robyn Thomas

For full results, go to zone4.ca.

Cross-country skiing in arguably the most physically demanding aerobic sport; all muscle groups are put to the test and heart rates soar and stay elevated for the duration of the activity. In this age of declining physical activity, cross country skiing is bucking the trend with most clubs across the province setting membership records this season; Revelstoke Nordic for example has 680 members. This year our child and youth programming has over 350 participants as well as all students in Grade 4 and Grade 9 doing four lessons as part of their physical education courses at school.

Our younger skiers get the advantage of home turf next weekend when Revelstoke Nordic Hosts the BC Midget Championships for skiers ages eight to 12.

Please note that with over 250 skiers and their families descending on the Macpherson Nordic Centre on the March 3-4 weekend that parking will be very limited. Revelstoke Nordic is asking that cross-country skiers and backcountry enthusiasts avoid the nordic centre and its parking lot that weekend. We thank you for your patience.

Revelstoke Nordic showing well in the bantam pack, bibs #59- Natalia Morrone, #79 Isobel Wilson, #62 Breena Wolgram at the 2018 BC Championships in Kelowna. (Mike Thomas)

Elliot Wilson on the way to his silver medal in the mass start race at the 2018 BC Championships in Kelowna. (Mike Thomas)