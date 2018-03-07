Revelstoke racers shine at Silver Star

Athletes under 12 hit the podium three times at Okanagan Zone Finals

The Revelstoke Ski Club team hit the slopes for some freestyle skiing after the competition at Silver Star. (Facebook/ Revelstoke Ski Club)

A crew of the Revelstoke Ski Club’s youngest athletes felt the rush of standing on the podium at the Rio Tinto NGSL Okanagan Zone Finals at Silver Star over the weekend.

On March 3 and 4, around 200 U12, U10, U8 and U6 skiers raced in the event.

Podium performances came from Noah Paltinger in U12 boys, Harrison Roe in U10 boys and Hugo Beruschi in U6 boys.

Other club results included:

U12 girls: Lauryn Holland (8th), Luca Beruschi (9th), Olivia Aucoin (10th) and Estelle Broadwell (11th).

U12 boys: Thomas Lenzi (11th)

U10 boys: Ben MacPherson (5th), Oliver Broadwell (17th)

U8 girls: Alissa Holland (5th)

U6 girls: Evelyn Skerry (8th)

U8 boys: Egan Kelly (4th), Luke Belsham (17th) and Nick Macpherson (26th)

Full results can be found here.

