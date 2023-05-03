The Revelstoke Derailers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Derailers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke roller derby looking for new skaters

The new skater session will be on Monday, May 8.

The Revelstoke Derailers roller derby group will host their first new skater training session of the season next week, and the team is looking to grow.

The training session will be at the Revelstoke Forum on Monday, May 8, from 5:30–6:30 p.m. With equipment available to rent for those who don’t have their own, the Derailers are looking to get new skaters involved. Monday will be the first opportunity to jump in, but the group said there will be more chances on the following Mondays.

“If you’re looking for a social activity, a great workout, and an inclusive community, this is the sport for you,” said the group’s Instagram post.

No matter the skill or gender, the Derailers said all newcomers are welcome.

To get involved, simply show up on Monday, May 8, and to ask any questions contact the Derailers by emailing info@revelstokerollerderby.

READ MORE: Revelstoke increases taxes for tourists, expands collection area

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SFU footballer pens letter to university pleading to bring program back

Just Posted

Stu Smith and Sarah Harper looking through the peek-throughs’ from previous Garlic Festival’s on their property on Track St. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
A stinkin’ good time: Revelstoke Garlic Festival returns this fall under new stewardship

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

The Revelstoke Derailers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke roller derby looking for new skaters

Tourism Revelstoke announce increase in MRDT and an expansion into CSRD area ‘B’. (Submitted)
Revelstoke increases taxes for tourists, expands collection area