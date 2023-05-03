Revelstoke roller derby looking for new skaters

The new skater session will be on Monday, May 8.

The Revelstoke Derailers roller derby group will host their first new skater training session of the season next week, and the team is looking to grow.

The training session will be at the Revelstoke Forum on Monday, May 8, from 5:30–6:30 p.m. With equipment available to rent for those who don’t have their own, the Derailers are looking to get new skaters involved. Monday will be the first opportunity to jump in, but the group said there will be more chances on the following Mondays.

“If you’re looking for a social activity, a great workout, and an inclusive community, this is the sport for you,” said the group’s Instagram post.

No matter the skill or gender, the Derailers said all newcomers are welcome.

To get involved, simply show up on Monday, May 8, and to ask any questions contact the Derailers by emailing info@revelstokerollerderby.

