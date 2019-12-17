James LeBuke grew up in Revelstoke and now swims at the at the High Performance Centre in Victoria. (Submitted)

Revelstoke swimmer breaks provincial record

James LeBuke trains at the High Performance Centre in Victoria

Revelstoke swimmer James LeBuke is now the 15-17 year old provincial record holder in 50 metre freestyle swimming.

He broke the record recently at the Ontario Junior International Championships in Toronto, Dec. 13-15.

He finished the short course freestyle in 22.44 seconds.

LeBuke also holds 50 metre freestyle provincial record for the long course pool.

In Toronto, LeBuke also set personal bests in the 100 metre freestyle, short course, at 49.6 seconds, as well as the 200 metre freestyle, swimming 1:48:27.

Both of those times are only 0.4 seconds away from the 15-17 year old provincial records in those short course events.

LeBuke was born and raised in Revelstoke and is currently training at the High Performance Centre in Victoria while completing his final year of high school.

LeBuke has committed to the University of Michigan Swimming and Diving Program and will be attending there, on a four year scholarship, in September 2020.

 

Revelstoke swimmer breaks provincial record

