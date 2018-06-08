Revelstoke’s very own James LeBuke will be swimming with the National Youth Development Swim Team as well as the Canadian National Swimming ID Team. (Submitted)

Revelstoke swimmer qualifies for national swim teams

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he was recently chosen to the National Youth Development Swim Team.

The Team recently competed at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet in Vancouver as Team Canada, where the competition included Olympic medalists and world record holders Ryan Lotche and Caleb Dressel.

LeBuke posted good swims including a 9th place finish in the 100m breaststroke, in a very competitive international field.

LeBuke was the fastest Canadian Team member in the 50 metre freestyle, beating two long time Canadian Junior Team members in the process.

LeBuke was also recently chosen to the Canadian National Swimming ID Team.

The National ID Team provides Canada’s identified swimmers to develop opportunities to establish the will, attitude and skills required to race to the podium at the senior international level.

Being Named to the Swim Canada ID Team, means that LeBuke has been identified by Swim Canada as an athlete with the potential for high performance at the national and international level.

LeBuke will continue to train throughout the summer with fellow Revelstoke teammate, Hunter Stewardson, as they both get ready for the Canadian Pan Pacific swimming Trials and Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in July.

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Just Posted

Revelstoke swimmer qualifies for national swim teams

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he… Continue reading

PHOTO GALLERY: RSS students nail The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen

Revelstoke Secondary School drama department put on a spectacular show. In the… Continue reading

Revelstoke students speak volumes through 2018 Vow of Silence

Begbie View Elementary students took to the streets Wednesday to take part… Continue reading

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

Most Read