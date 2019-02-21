Rockets’ Nolan Foote skates pass a Kamloops Blazer player. The Rockets’ biggest rival comes to town Saturday. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets prepare for pivotal weekend as season’s end draws near

Rockets aim to hold onto playoff spot with only 10 games remaining

The Kelowna Rockets season is drawing closer and closer to the finish line. The Rockets have only 10 games remaining in the current season, and their playoff hopes could come down to the three remaining games the Rockets have with their biggest rivals, the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets are currently third place in the B.C. division with 53 points, which is good enough for a playoff berth if the season were to end today. Kamloops sits only four points behind the Rockets, but they’ve played three less games than the Rockets. If the Blazers get four more points in their remaining 13 games than the Rockets get in their remaining 10 games, it would be Kamloops going to the WHL playoffs, and not the Rockets.

The three remaining games the two teams play against each other, are no doubt some of the most important games for the Rockets this season. The first comes Feb.23 when Kamloops visits the Rockets’ home ice.

Kelowna is coming off a split two game series against the Victoria Royals, who sit 10 points ahead of the Rockets in the B.C. division. The Rockets beat the Royals 5-2 on Feb. 18, then lost in a similar scoring game 6-2 against Victoria on Feb. 19.

The Rockets will first battle in Spokane against Chiefs this weekend the night before the home game against Kamloops. The beginning games of the Rockets last 10 will determine how well the Rockets establish their playoff strengths.

Sitting at 24-29-4-1, the Rockets will need to buckle down and get back in the win column, starting Feb. 22 against the Spokane Chiefs, then against Kamloops the night after.

