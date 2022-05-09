Salmon Arm boxers go the distance for fundraiser

Jordan Barin of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing dodges a blow while connecting with the chin of opponent Tyson Chamberlain, of the Kamloops Boxing Academy, in a novice elite bout. Barin dominated the fight and was declared the winner during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Ivan Gracia of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing stares down his competitor, Diego Kunickey of Griffins Boxing from Vancouver, in their Hit2Fit Masters bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. After the final bell, the decision went to Kunickey. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Cindy Novakowski of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing and Kim Dawson of Ontario’s Destiny Boxing enjoy a post-bout dance before Dawson is named the winner in a split decision during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Bulldog’s Boxing Hit2Fit Masters competitors Sue Betschart and Garnette Davidson exchange blows during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Judges decided Betschart the winner. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Lily Brook, right, and Trea Fisher of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing began the second set of Hit2Fit fights with an wheelchair boxing demonstration event during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Brook, who in April helped the BC Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team win a national championship trophy, and is also a competitive paranordic sit skier, has osteochondritis in her ankles. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Chilliwack Boxing’s Brody Berg and Teigan Seymour of Cranbrook’s Eagle’s Boxing were first in the ring with a novice bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Judges decided Seymour the victor. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Addyson Vicars of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing goes uptown with a blow aimed at Hailey Seibel of Cranbrook’s Eagle’s Boxing in a Novice Jr. exhibition bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Coach Peggy Maerz of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing confers with Addyson Vicars between rounds in Vicars’ Novice Jr. exhibition bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Gavin Brown of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing blocks a glove from Jack Dool of Nelson City Boxing in a Novice Jr. bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Gavin Brown of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing is declared the winner following his Novice Jr. bout versus Jack Dool of Nelson City Boxing during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Cindy Novakowski of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing throws a glove at Kim Dawson of Ontario’s Destiny Boxing in a Hit2Fit Masters bout during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The fourth annual Hit2Fit charity fundraiser delivered with style.

Garbed in Roaring ’20s attire, attendees enjoyed an evening of fine dining, followed by deft displays of athletic talent in the ring. Boxers from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Nelson, Cranbrook, Vancouver, Ontario, and as far as Houston, Texas, competed in the event organized by Salmon Arm Boxing for Wellness and held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7.

The night’s Main Event was an Elite bout between Salmon Arm’s Jordyn Konrad of Bulldog’s Boxing, versus Alexandra Fernandez of Houston Boxing.

Funds raised at the event will go to Dmytro Nedopas and his spouse Natalia for their efforts to support Ukraine.

BoxingSalmon Arm