Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar skated over to see his one-month-old son Owen and wife Reanne before his game against the Washington Capitals on May 21, 2021. (Lazar Family-Contributed)

Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar skated over to see his one-month-old son Owen and wife Reanne before his game against the Washington Capitals on May 21, 2021. (Lazar Family-Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar having most memorable NHL season

Lazar was traded from Buffalo to Boston one week after the birth of his son

A hockey player who started his career in Salmon Arm is in the midst of his most memorable NHL season yet.

On April 5, Curtis Lazar, then playing for the Buffalo Sabres, and wife Reanne welcomed their first child, Owen.

Less than a week later, at 11 p.m. on the night before the NHL’s trade deadline of April 12, Lazar got a phone call informing him he’d been traded from Buffalo to the Boston Bruins.

Not only did this mean that he and his family would have to move to a new city , it also meant he’d be moving from a team that missed the playoffs to a team that’s a Stanley Cup contender.

Lazar originally planned to come back home to Kelowna to be with Reanne while she delivered their baby. However, due to Canada’s mandatory two-week quarantine, if they did that Lazar would have been unable to play for a long time.

“My wife, the trooper that she is, at 35 weeks pregnant, she hopped on a plane and came down to Buffalo,” said Lazar.

Lazar said the Sabres organization was happy he was available to play more games with them and that they helped set up all the doctors and medical attention necessary for Reanne.

“Our baby was born in Buffalo and a week later moved to Boston,” said Lazar. “So that’s definitely a cool story that he’s going to be able to tell all his friends about as he gets older.”

Lazar said he was stressed about the move but that the Bruins organization is top notch and was a big help in getting his family settled in Massachusetts. His family is enjoying exploring Boston and being part of the community there.

Lazar has been settling in well with his new team too and said it was a seamless transition. He’s had a warm welcome from management and the players on the team. Lazar said that as a Bruin, you have a job to do every game — there’s no grey area.

“As a player, that’s great. Every time you step on the ice there’s a standard that’s been set and you’ve got to hit that,” said Lazar.

In the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals in five games. During the series, Lazar won 58 per cent of the face-offs he was in.

Having his family in the stands watching him means a lot to Lazar. Even though his son is too young to understand what’s going on at the arena, Lazar wants to be a role model for him and said there’s no better time to start doing that than now.

“It puts things in perspective. Hockey, it really is just a game,” said Lazar. “Obviously I love it, it’s my passion, it’s my job, but my family’s always going to come first and foremost.”

Read more: Wayne Gretzky steps down from front-office role with Edmonton Oilers

Read more: Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyNHL

Previous story
GoByBike week runs across the province from May 31-June 6

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Golfers at Revelstoke Golf Course in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 387)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 27

History recorded by the newspaper of the day

I heart Revy Tourism Revelstoke Tom Poole Photography
I ❤️ Revy: Pandemic exacerbates housing crisis in Revelstoke

Demand for rent subsidies peaks at Community Connections

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan Naterer’s mother makes plea for local volunteers

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Most Read