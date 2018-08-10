(From left) Wayne Merwin, Jane Stephenson, Larry Stephenson and Janny Merwin make up the Salmon Arm mixed curling team in the Canada 55 Plus Games in Saint John, N.B., Aug. 21 to 24. (Image contributed)

Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55 Plus Games

Two teams look to replicate undefeated 2017 championships

Two curling teams from Salmon Arm have their sights set on a championship win at the Canada 55 Plus Games in Saint John, N.B.

In the mixed curling 65-plus competition, Wayne and Janny Merwin and Larry and Jane Stephenson will be entering as a team, looking to drop a few rocks on the button and send the competition packing.

Related: Athletes come home with medals galore

In the women’s 55-plus division, former Olympian Sandra Jenkins will be joined by Kate Horne, Wendy Cseke and Gerry Kiy to make up Salmon Arm’s entry into the competition.

Both teams were undefeated in their climb up the championship ladder in the 2017 55-plus B.C. Games, and Wayne Merwin says they have been training hard in an attempt to replicate those landslide victories.

The Canada 55 Plus Games are held every two years, bringing together the top competitors from yearly provincial events to decide who will hold the national title. The 2018 Games will be held in Saint John, N.B., Aug. 21 to 24.

This year’s B.C. 55 Plus Games will be held in the Kimberley/Cranbrook area Sept. 11 to 15.

For more information on events and how to spectate from afar, visit www.canada55plus.ca.

 

(From left) Sandra Jenkins, Kate Horne, Wendy Cseke and Geraldine Kiy make up Salmon Arm’s entry into the women’s curling competition at the Canada 55 Plus Games in Saint John, N.B., Aug. 21 to 24. (Image contributed)

