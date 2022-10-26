Sicamous Eagles debut new logo in home-game victory versus Revelstoke rivals

The Sicamous Eagles’ new logo debuted when the team hosted the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Oct. 18, 2022. (Sicamous Eagles photo)

Sicamous’ Junior B Eagles are sporting a new look on the ice.

At their Oct. 18 home game versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies, Sicamous Eagles players took to the ice dressed in jerseys featuring the team’s new logo.

According to the team’s website, the former Eagles logo had been around since 1994 and was due for a refresh.

The Eagles’ board of directors worked with Sicamous’ 3Sixty5Designs.com on the update.

“The team was surprised when we decided to unveil the new jerseys…” reads an Oct. 21 post on the Eagles’ website. “We are not sure if it was the new jerseys; but the Eagles beat Revelstoke 5-2 that night!”

The Oct. 18 contest saw the Eagles’ Sean Smith light up the board early in the second frame with a marker off of Colby Agyeman. At the 2:46 mark, teammate Nicholas Hughes added another goal for the home team, with assists by Alex Smith and Braden Bowler. At 4:51, the Grizzlies’ Porter Trevelyan found the back of the Sicamous net, to which the Eagles responded twice, with goals by Reid Tisdale (assisted by Bowler and Agyeman) and Smith (off of Zack Brandson and Reid Tofteland). Carter Brettenson potted the last goal of the frame on a power play.

The Eagles held onto the lead throughout the third period, with Tisdale sealing the deal with a goal at 19:49 off of Agyeman. Sicamous goaltender Gage Reimer stopped 39 out of 41 shots on net.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Eagles were in Fernie where they came out on the losing end of a 3-2 overtime tally. A late goal by Smith concluded the first period with a 2-1 lead for Fernie. Colton Schmidt tied things up at 5:18 in the third frame, after which neither team could find the back of the net before the final buzzer. Fernie’s Ethan MacDuff found the opening for the win in first overtime. Reimer stopped 35 of 38 shots on net.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Eagles were in Invermere where they shook the Columbia Valley Rockies with a 4-1 win. Scoring began at 6:31 in the second frame with a marker by Sicamous’ Daniel Kron, off of Tisdale and Ezra Chan. Soon after, teammate Devin McNair scored, with Brandson on the assist.

Kaelan Shelton managed to light up the board for the Rockies shortly after the halfway mark in the third period, but the Eagles continued to dominate. Daniel Kroon added a single at 14.25 off of Hughes, and Parker Fournier contributed the final goal of the game, unassisted.

The Eagles are back home on Friday, Oct. 28, when they host the Kamloops Storm. The following night, the Eagles face off against the Princeton Posse at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

