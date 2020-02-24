Summerland Steam end regular season in third place

Three Junior B hockey games held over past week

The Summerland Steam finished regular season hockey action with a win, a loss and a tie.

On Feb. 19, the Steam trounced the Osoyoos Coyotes in an 11-2 decision.

The game was held at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.

Summerland opened scoring at 19:45 in the first period with an unassisted goal by Austin O’Neil.

At 13:51, Ethan McLaughlin of the Steam added a goal, assisted by Cody Swan.

Jordon Woytas scored Summerland’s third goal at 2:04, with assists by Ethan Grover and Ty Banser.

In the second period, Josh Bourchier of the Steam scored on a power play at 10:48. McLaughlin and Swan assisted.

At 4:57, Woytas added a Steam goal, with assists by Tyson Conroy and Liam McLaren.

Osoyoos’s first goal came at 3:41 when Anthony Tulliani scored, assisted by Tyler Russel and Ethan O’Rourke.

Matthew Byrne scored for the Steam at 1:23, assised by McLaughlin and Swan.

In the third period, O’Neil added a goal for Summerland at 12:45, assisted by Byrne and Zack Cooper.

A few seconds later, Justin Swan scored for the Steam at 12:24, with assists by Cody Swan and Cooper.

Byrne added a goal at 10:45, assisted by Cody Swan and Reid Bateman.

O’Neil scored again at 3:45, with assists by Cody Swan and Jerrett Watson.

Tyler Russell of Osoyoos scored the final goal at 1:53, unassisted.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the Kelowna Chiefs, playing to a 2-2 tie.

Kelowna took the lead at 18:56, with a goal by Porter Dawson, assisted by Kaden Meszaros and Jordan Lowry.

Summerland responded with a goal by Mitchell Gove at 1:25, assisted by McLaughlin and Cole Waldbillig.

In the second period, Lane French of the Steam scored at 12:20 to give Summerland the lead. Mitchell Gove assisted.

The final goal came at 1:40 in the third period when Blain Worthington of the Chiefs scored, assisted by Meszaros and Lowry.

On Saturday, the Steam travelled to Princeton to face the Posse, playing to a 5-3 loss.

Princeton opened scoring at 16:48 with a goal by Jake McCulley, assisted by Matthew Cooper and Colby Rhodes.

The Steam responded at 10:22 with a goal by Banser, assisted by Woytas and McLaughlin.

In the second period, Princeton regained the lead with a goal by Josh Olson at 18:01. Trent Crisp and Daniel Demchuk assisted.

O’Neil scored for the Steam wit 37 seconds remaining in the period. Byrne had the assist.

Princeton scored seconds later with a goal by Crisp with 18 seconds left in the period. Josh Olson and Azam Jiwa assisted.

In the third period, Noah Brusse of the Posse scored on a power play at 10:08, assisted by Brendan Adams and Olson.

Jiwa added a power play goal at 8:03, assisted by Aubrey Macleod and Bevis Chou.

Woytas scored for the Steam with 14 seconds remaining. Banser and Tyson Conroy assisted.

The game concluded the Steam’s regular season action.

Summerland finished in third place in the Okanaga/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division with 22 wins, 22 losses, one tie and four overtime losses.

Playoff action will begin on Friday.

Most Read