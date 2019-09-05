Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

The Summerland Steam will play two exhibition games this weekend before moving into regular season hockey action.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Osoyoos Coyotes, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Steam will travel to Osoyoos to face the Coyotes at the Sun Bowl Arena. The game begins at 7:35 p.m.

READ ALSO: New coach, general manager for Summerland Steam

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam players honoured at awards ceremony

Regular season hockey action begins on Friday, Sept. 13, when the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

So far this year, the Steam have had two exhibition games.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs played to a 3-3 tie at the Rutland Arena.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Steam lost 4-2 to the Chiefs on home ice.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Just Posted

CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

They outlined the changes made in a letter to the Ministry of Environment

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

Most Read