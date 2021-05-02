VIDEO: 3 Revelstoke Acrobats provincial champions

The club had six competitors participate in the virtual competition

Devyn Gale, Grade 12, competed in the level 5 trampoline competition in March 2021’s Gymnastics BC provincial championship. (Contributed)

Six Revelstoke Acrobats trampolinists competed in the Gymnastics BC virtual championship at the end of March.

The club came away with three gold medals and two third place finishes.

Devyn Gale, in her last year with the club as she is graduating from high school, finish 10th in level 5 trampoline.

Bence Berkenbosch, in his first competition ever, finished 7th in level 4 trampoline and 6th in level 3 double mini trampoline.

Kenadie Stefura finished 6th in Level 3 trampoline and won bronze in the level 3 double mini trampoline.

Sani Supinen finished 6th in Level 4 trampoline and gold in level 3 double mini trampoline.

Ruby Ryga won gold in Level 4 trampoline and finished 8th in level 5 double mini trampoline.

Starr Novakowski won bronze in level 3 trampoline and gold in level 3 double mini trampoline.

The team will compete again, under the guidance of head coach Jill Drake, in the Ogopogo Cup in late May and the Western Championships in early June, both events will be virtual.

