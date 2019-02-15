Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott is competing for Team BC at the Canada winter games. (Submitted)

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. from today until March 3.

Beth Granstrom, Matt Smider and Elizabeth Elliott will be competing in Nordic skiing.

“I’m really excited,” said Elliott, earlier this month. “Unfortunately I am missing a week worth of school for it, but it’s worth it.”

Elliott is attending the University of Calgary and skiing with the Alberta World Cup Academy.

“It’s really cool we’re going to Canada games together but we are all representing our provinces, but now we are on the same team, so it is kind of a friendly rivalry going into it,” she said.

Elliott has been skiing with the Revelstoke nordic club since she was five and has been racing since 2012.

Though she grew to love the sport and the success she found there, it is more than that for her.

“For me, it’s always been about the people that I meet through the sport,” she said. “Growing up my three best friends were all cross country skiers and we were all in the program together…We all made each other better and we’ve actually achieved some pretty great things.”

And that is the reason she decided to continue skiing after high school, to meet new people and built those tight knit circles.

Elliott is one of five young women under 20 representing Team BC, along with her Revelstoke teammates Granstrom and Smider, who the Review was unable to get in touch with before the games.

Elliott’s first event is the skate sprint race, where she has her best results.

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott is competing for Team BC at the Canada winter games. (Submitted)

“I’m hoping for a good result there,” she said. “That’s what I am most excited for.”

The nordic ski events start on Feb. 25 and run until March 3. You can find the schedule and results for all of the events here.

Team BC is made up of 251 athletes, 46 coaches, 29 managers and technical support staff and 23 mission staff, 55 per cent of which have previously competed at the BC Winter or BC Summer Games bringing with them valuable multi-sport Games experience.

Competition will take place in 21 sports against teams from Canada’s 13 provinces and territories.

Leading Team BC into the Opening Ceremony in Red Deer will be Fin Williams (North Vancouver) of men’s hockey.

Williams was drafted 54th overall in the 2018 Western Hockey League entry draft. He is currently the assistant captain for his Burnaby Winter Club Academy Midget Prep team. An honour roll student, he also volunteers at Covenant House helping organize donations for kids at risk in Vancouver.

The ceremonial uniforms for Team BC have also been unveiled and include a scarf designed by Indigenous contemporary artist, Jamin Zuroski.

The 2019 Winter Games Team BC totem is comprised of three Indigenous West Coast totem figures: the Eagle, Bear and Orca. As well as the scarf, Zuroski’s design is incorporated into a totem puzzle pin for all athletes, coaches and support staff. Other winter gear includes jackets, shirts, toques and mittens.

Team BC finished third behind Quebec (141 medals) and Ontario (111 medals) at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George with 88 medals – 21 gold, 34 silver, and 33 bronze.

Many high-level athletes have launched their athletic careers through the BC Games and Team BC.

At the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games, 19 Team BC alumni were part of Team Canada. 2018 Olympic medallist in bobsleigh, Justin Kripps (Summerland), is the Honourary Captain for Team BC for these Games and is an alumnus of the 2005 Canada Summer Games.

The Canada Games are a national multi-sport competition with participation from every province and territory in Canada. The Games are held every two years, alternating between winter and summer. The 2019 Canada Winter Games will bring together approximately 3600 athletes, coaches, and managers from every province and territory to compete in 19 sports.

