Three Revelstoke Nordic skiers heading to Junior World Ski Championships to represent Canada

Last week at Otway Nordic Ski Club in Prince George, spectators and competitors at the Junior World Ski Championship Trials heard a lot about Revelstoke Nordic Skiers. Three local skiers attended the event with over 60 other U20 Canadian women, vying for one of six spots to represent Canada at the World Junior Ski Championships being held in Whistler starting on January 27th. By the end of the tryouts, Alexandra Luxmoore, Maeve MacLeod and Marlie Molinaro earned three out of six positions on the women’s side of the junior national team for the event.

When speaking about the trials, Luxmoore noted, “I had a great time at Otway Nordic Centre in Prince George for trials. The club put on a fantastic event and even though it was tough competition, I had lots of fun. I am really looking forward to racing at Worlds, in my home province and with athletes from my club. I am very appreciative of all the coaches, waxers and support staff for helping me achieve my goal of making it to World Juniors.”

Coach Zach Hill summed up the exciting nature of their selection: “I’m really proud of the accomplishment and opportunity that Alexandra, Maeve, and Marlie have earned and excited to cheer them on next week when they compete against the best in the world. Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, the strength of their teammates and teammates that came before them, and the support of so many in the Nordic community in Revelstoke.”

The Junior World Ski Championships occur each year, and this is the first time since 1997 that the event is taking place on Canadian trails. The three Revelstoke skiers will be competing in Whistler with over 500 athletes from 37 countries. Their U20 women’s field will see approximately 85 skiers on the start line in the sprints, interval start, 20 km mass start distance and 1.2 km relay races.

The event will be live streamed: https://www.wjc2023.ca/livestream/.

