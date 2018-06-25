Venom slither past Tigers

Jake Pelletier and the Vernon Source For Sports Tigers will meet the South Okanagan Flames in first-round Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff action Thursday, July 5 at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star File)

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers had their undefeated regular season thrown out the window Saturday night in Kamloops.

The Tigers will still finish first in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League despite the 10-8 loss. They open the best-of-five semifinal playoff series Thursday, July 5 (Kal Tire Place) against the last-place South Okanagan Flames.

All the Tigers are waiting for now is to see if veteran Jordy Barr can hold on to the points derby title. Barr rang up 3+1 Saturday to end up with 35 goals and 52 points.

Jake Mcleod of the Flames has 22 goals and 43 points going into tonight’s final regular-season tilt in Kamloops against the second-place Venom.

Vernon captain Jake Pelletier scored once at Memorial Arena and is second in league scoring with 23 snipes and 45 points.

The 9-1-2 Tigers got 1+2 from Conor Webb and other goals from Kaden Doughty, Caden Colmorgen and Reed Cashato (shorthanded). Brett Olsen pocketed three assists. The Tigers welcomed back veteran Thomas Landels from nine games on Injured Reserve.

“We had a short bench; we were missing eight guys,” said Tigers GM Duane Barr. “We had four at grad and two (Mason Salway and Nick Mann) serving suspensions and two on IR. Kyle McIntosh played well in net and will maintain his league-leading save percentage.”

Kordell Primus counted 2+2 for the Venom (8-2-1), who will finish one point back of Vernon with a victory tonight. Anthony Matusiak earned 2+4, while Colton Boomer and Midget call-up Nolan Virgo each collected 2+2.

Captain Tylor Seabrooke and Derek Rockvam added singles for Kamloops, who held period leads of 4-3 and 8-6. The Venom will take on the Armstrong Shamrocks in first-round playoff action.

Eric Reid of the Tigers was assessed a match penalty for backchecking and faces a suspension.