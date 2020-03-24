Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk has committed to the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s golf team for 2020-21. (Black Press - file photo))

Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

Kendra Jones-Munk commits to Heat U-SPORTS program

She’d like to go outside and work on her short game, her approach shots, her bunker play, her driving accuracy and distance.

For it is now spring, and in spring, Vernon’s Kendra Jones-Munk’s thoughts turn to getting outdoors in the beautiful Okanagan weather and playing golf.

The Grade 12 W.L. Seaton student who turns 18 in April is quite good at the game.

She is the defending Zone 2 Junior Golf Tour Girl’s Tour Champion. She has played the provincial and Canadian junior women’s championships.

Her play has been consistent and good enough that she will make the transition from junior to university golf in the fall, committing to the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s golf team for 2020-21.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer earns tour trifecta

“It’s just down the road from home and I got the feeling of it being a university but not overly big,” said Jones-Munk on choosing UBCO, where she plans to study human kinetics. “All the people I’ve met there so far are amazing and very, very nice. I really feel at home there.”

Jones-Munk was able to get out a few times and play at early opening courses in Kelowna and West Kelowna, but those have now been shut down along with courses throughout the province in the wake of COVID-19.

In fact, Jones-Munk was supposed to be playing a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event in Langley on her spring break but that was cancelled.

READ MORE: Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Her spring schedule was going to include playing the Zone 2 tour and defending her title, and she still hopes to though the first few events have been postponed. Jones-Munk is entered in the Maple Leaf Tour’s two Okanagan stops at Predator Ridge July 20-21 and at the Heat’s home course, the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna, July 23-24.

She’s been accepted to play in the B.C. Junior Women’s championships this summer, set for Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver, and is waiting for acceptance into the Canadian championships in Quebec and a pre-college tournament in Pulman, Wash.

Jones-Munk is hoping to play those events as she prepares for her inaugural year with the Heat.

“Being a freshman is a little more difficult because I don’t have the college experience, but I’m hoping all my work I’ve put in and improving my skills, I can make a good impression and help the team out,” she said.

Jones-Munk has already impressed Heat head coach Clay Stothers.

“She has a great attitude and loves the game of golf. I see her contributing right away,” said Stothers, describing his upcoming team as “young and still growing.”

“If she puts the hard work in, she can be part of the team’s success.”

The biggest thing Jones-Munk will have to work on, said the coach, is the transition to university play.

“There’s nothing specific about her game that needs work. From what I’ve seen, she’s consisten in all area,” said Stothers. “It’s the transitioning to playing at a higher lever that’s going to be the key.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

Just Posted

Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

According to GasBuddy, Revelstoke is 12 cents above the provincial average

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Updated: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One is leaking oil

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Okanagan man living in Philippines provides tips from abroad during COVID-19

Kevin Bennett is originally from the Okanagan and owns local Ziplining business

Vernon restaurants serve up take-out deals for Great Canadian Takeout

Wings Vernon and Italian Kitchen Company partake in dining deals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland continues to close its doors

Businesses and services restrict access; notices set up at parks as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

COVID-19 pandemic prompts closure of spring break arts camp

Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Online fundraising efforts especially important with spring fundraiser cancelled

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Most Read