West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Billy Sowa (left) reaches to poke the puck away from Vernon forward Ethan Mercer during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Billy Sowa (left) reaches to poke the puck away from Vernon forward Ethan Mercer during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors

Two second-period goals give Vipers 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, May 3, in Vernon

The Vernon Vipers officially prevented the West Kelowna Warriors from winning their three-team B.C. Hockey League pod Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place.

Logan Lorenz and Trey Taylor had second-period goals and James Porter Jr. stopped 21 of 22 shots as the Vipers edged the Warriors 2-1.

Vernon is 11-5-1-1 for 24 points with two games remaining. The Warriors have three games left and are 6-9-1-1 for 14 points.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks sit in the middle of the pod at 9-5-2-1 for 21 points, and have three games left.

West Kelowna had the only offence in the opening period Monday as Porter Dawson deflected home a slap pass from Nick Ardanaz.

It was all Vipers in the second as they outshot the Warriors 17-10. They were able to equalize when Logan Lorenz put home a rebound off a Nick Kent point shot.

The Vipers kept up the pressure and it paid off in the dying seconds when Trey Taylor snapped home his first goal of the pod to make it 2-1 after two periods.

There was no scoring in the final frame.

Zachary Bennett made 32 saves for the Warriors, who take on the Silverbacks Wednesday, May 5. Salmon Arm plays Vernon Friday and West Kelowna again Saturday.

The Vipers and Warriors finish off the pod Sunday afternoon.

There are no playoffs in the BCHL due to COVID.

READ MORE: Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

READ MORE: Canadian Football League clubs high on Okanagan player

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada is one of four ecosystem restoration groups to receive sizeable funding from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo courtesy WPEF-C.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation gets $600K grant from CBT

WPEF-C one of four ecosystem projects to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust funding

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Rick Fall checks the blisters on his feet. The 61 year old runs roughly 50 km per day on his 4,200 cross country journey to raise money for childhood cancers. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. athlete runs through Revelstoke for childhood cancer

Rick Fall aims to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Chief executive officer had earlier worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

Most Read