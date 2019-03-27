Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

The Yeti Rugby Club’s girls team chases a Kaipara College player up the field to stop a rush during their game in New Zealand, March 18. (Facebook/Kaipara College)

A group of Shuswap rugby players hit the field in New Zealand for some fun competition and coaching from some of the best youth rugby talent out there.

The Salmon Arm Yeti Rugby Club worked during the off-season to raise funds for a New Zealand tour in March, hustling the streets of Salmon Arm in the snowy Shuswap winter to collect and dispose of Christmas trees among other fundraising opportunities. Their hard work paid off with nearly two weeks in New Zealand, playing against and learning from teams like the Kaipara College rugby squad in Helensville, New Zealand.

During the team’s visit to Kaipara College, the Yeti players from Salmon Arm had the chance to square off against the Kaipara College team in some full games in addition to practice and coaching sessions. The Kaipara College rugby squad even had a video made to document the action, with some great drone shots overhead as the teams grapple on the field.

Reflecting on the visit from Salmon Arm’s Yeti teams, the Kaipara College rugby team said on Facebook “both our boys and girls teams were definitely tested by the skills and competitiveness of our visitors. It was great to see so many students and community members at the event.”

The Yeti players are making the long trip back across the ocean to Salmon Arm March 27, with a great international rugby experience under their belts to get ready for the upcoming season.

