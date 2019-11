Cassidy Legebokow of the Revelstoke Avalanche (8) gets the ball past the block of Payton Hansma of Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Sinners during the North Zone Senior Girls Volleyball Championships Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Coldstream. The Avalanche finished fourth out of four teams and did not advance to the Okanagan Valley championships. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Revelstoke’s senior girls volleyball team did not advance to the Okanagan Valley championships after finishing fourth of four in the North Zone Senior Girls Volleyball championships in Coldstream Nov. 4.

