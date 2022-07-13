Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, 18, won the novice saddlebronc event at the legendary Calgary Stampede Rodeo July 11 and 12. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, 18, won the novice saddlebronc event at the legendary Calgary Stampede Rodeo July 11 and 12. (Facebook photo)

WATCH: North Okanagan cowboy wins event at Calgary Stampede

Jaret Cooper, 18, scores rides of 69 and 66 to win legendary Canadian pro rodeo’s novice saddle bronc

World champion, 2019 Junior World Finals, novice saddle bronc.

Four-time Las Vegas Junior Roughstock World Finals qualifier.

Currently sitting in second place in the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association novice saddle bronc standings.

And now, Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper can add Calgary Stampede Champion 2022 to his already impressive resumé.

Cooper, 18, won the novice saddle bronc at the legendary rodeo.

He rode the horse Einstein Quest to first place Monday, July 11, with a score of 69, and followed that up with a second-place showing Tuesday, July 12, scoring a 66 aboard Empire Warrior.

“The first horse, he bucked pretty crazy,” said Cooper. “I was out of the saddle, back on, but I toughed it out to make it work. The second horse, I’d heard of him and seen him before, he’s a nice horse and I was expecting him to be tough. I started out good, then he got really strong and I was able to make a score happen.”

His two-go scores were good enough to take top spot in the competition by three points. Competitors’ scores were added up after their two rides and the top score was declared the winner.

“I definitely left the door open,” said Cooper of his two rides. “But no one was scoring very high. They were some pretty tough horses for us. Among the toughest we’ve had all year.”

Winning the Calgary Stampede is still sinking in for Cooper.

“It’s pretty crazy. It really is like a dream come true,” he said. “It’s a very cool rodeo to win.”

Cooper heads back out on the road for a pair of CPRA rodeos this weekend in Bowden and Tepee Creek, Alta.

READ MORE: Armstrong cowboy increases Canadian pro rodeo standings lead

READ MORE: Vernon cowboy captures world championship buckle


