Kyle Topping of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Portland Winterhawks in March at Prospera Place. (Marissa Baecker - Kelowna Rockets Images) Kyle Topping of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Portland Winterhawks in March at Prospera Place. (Marissa Baecker - Kelowna Rockets Images)

WHL action returns to Okanagan, Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

It’s down to a matter of days. Kelowna Rockets fans will welcome back their team Saturday night when the Rockets open the season against the Spokane Chiefs.

It’s been an eventful off-season since the Rockets were knocked out of playoff contention last March in a tiebreaker game to the Kamloops Blazers. Trades, drafts, NHL camps and the Memorial Cup enveloped both the Rockets players and management.

Now, the start of the season is knocking on the doors of Prospera Place.

“No more radical changes for us,” said general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“We’re going to be fine when the season starts, there will be some fine-tuning. The big thing will be to get off on the right foot and we’re excited to get going.”

READ MORE:Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

The pre-season wrapped up this weekend for the WHL and through the almost three weeks of exhibition games, the Rockets have been able to see how the young prospects look and how the returning players will best fit into the lineup.

Several Kelowna players have been busy with NHL camps including Nolan Foote in Tampa Bay and Kaedan Korczak in Las Vegas. Newly acquired players Sean Comrie and Dillon Hamaliuk will also soon return to make their Rockets debuts after being traded for at the WHL draft in May.

Hamilton said he’s excited to see the new players but has been impressed with the young prospects looking to potentially crack this year’s rosters.

“During the pre-season, we got to look at the young guys we wanted to get looks at. It gives us an understanding of where we’re going to be, come next season,” he said.

Hamilton noted that he’s liked what he’s seen from young stars Trevor Wong, Elias Carmichael, Jackson DeSouza and Vernon’s Steel Quiring.

With the strength and depth of this years’ Memorial Cup Rockets roster, the young guns may not get as much ice time as desired, but Hamilton notes that all will be exceptional for the team’s future.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The start of the season on Saturday also kicks off the race for the Memorial Cup, which Kelowna will host next May.

It’s been 15 years since Kelowna last hosted the cup and four years since the Rockets last played in the CHL championships. The Rockets management and coaching staff are beginning to feel the buzz around the city and the team ahead of the Memorial Cup’s return to the Okanagan.

“The city is starting to build up and the Memorial Cup committee is finishing up all the events and the planning has gone well,” said Hamilton.

As for the players, be they returning from camps or finishing the WHL pre-season, one of their biggest seasons of their junior hockey careers is about to kick off.

“Our coaches have been through enough to know how this is all going to work out, and from their coaching perspective, (the players) are anxious to get back on the ice and start the season.”

Season tickets are still available, which also gives fans the chance at the first available Memorial Cup tickets.

The Rockets open the season Saturday night against Spokane at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing
Next story
Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Just Posted

Grizzlies program a pinnacle in the KIJHL

Monday to Thursday it’s a grind but playing in front of a full barn is fun-Ryan Parent, GM

Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

It’s one of the largest yearly food drives for Revelstoke

‘I shouldn’t have done it,’ Trudeau says of brownface photo

Trudeau says he also wore makeup while performing a version of a Harry Belafonte song

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

WHL action returns to Okanagan, Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Airport Inn residents will have until Oct. 5. to find a new home unless an appeal is approved

Okanagan resident recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Most Read