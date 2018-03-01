Wilde logs shutout as Storm forces game 6

The Kamloops Storm won 1-0 in Revelstoke Thursday night to force a game 5 in the first round series.
The game’s lone goal came in the second period. Kamloops’ Reid Perepluk slotted the puck into an empty net 3:58 into the frame with Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz tied up with a teammate behind the net.
Game 6 will be in Kamloops at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
If needed, game 7 will be Saturday in Revelstoke.
Revelstoke’s Josh Irvine collides with Kamloops’ Jacob Callas in the neutral zone during game 5 of the playoff series. The Kamloops Storm won 1-0 to force a game 6 in Kamloops. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s Nii Noi Tetteh take a shot during game 5 of the playoff series. The Kamloops Storm won 1-0 to force a game 6 in Kamloops. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)
A shot on the Kamloops net goes wide during game 5 of the playoff series. The Kamloops Storm won 1-0 to force a game 6 in Kamloops. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)