Casey Brown riding Trek at SilverStar Mountain Resort during CLIF Crankworx Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Clint Trahan photo)

Women’s invitational mountain biking event coming to Revelstoke

Dark Horse will take place Aug. 16-20 at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Some of the world’s best female mountain bike athletes are coming to ride in Revelstoke.

Dark Horse, an invitational freeride event, is coming Aug. 16-20 with a roster of 8-12 athletes.

Put on my the resort, Jigsaw Event Services and mountain biker Casey Brown, the Pro-Line course features six jumps, a smaller progression line and an airbag and mulch jump.

“My vision is to create a women’s freeride event that is welcoming, inclusive and focused on progression,” said Casey Brown, in a news release. “I’ve had a dream to build a proper jump line for a while. My hope is that this event will become an annual celebration for women on bikes and shine a light on women’s freeriding.”

Unlike a traditional contest, the camp is designed to be inclusive and welcoming, however, over the course of four days, athletes will be judged by their fellow riders to determine who deserves the Dark Horse title.

Once the event is complete, Pro-Line will be added to the resort’s official trail network and open to the public.

Some of Revelstoke’s Resort Municipality Initiative funds are being used to host this event and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting louise@jigsaweventservices.com

A sketch of the proposed course. (Contributed-Dark Horse)

Where the proposed course would go at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Contributed-Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

