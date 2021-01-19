‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Vernon-area photographer Carla Hunt snapped this photo of the ‘biggest bobcat’ she’s ever seen Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Carla Hunt - Contributed)

A local wildlife photographer was in the right place at the right time recently when she crossed paths with a bobcat.

“It was the biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen,” Carla Hunt said.

The self-taught photographer captured the image in Vernon on Jan. 14, 2021.

To see more of Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

READ MORE: Long-lost BC orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

READ MORE: Bear witness: Photographer offers intimate look at black, grizzly and polar bears

READ MORE: Trouble’s a bruin: Photographer’s grappling grizzlies garner international attention

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaPhotographytravelwct-introWildlife