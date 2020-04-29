Revelstoke: This scenic drive will take your breath away

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway winds 26 kilometres uphill to lush fields of wildflowers

Mount Revelstoke National Park features a variety of hikes, ranging from easy strolls to steep, tough, rugged trails on the craggy Columbia Mountains.

Visitors can view spectacular mountains rich with wildflower meadows or walk through ancient cedar-hemlock forests.

However for those less-included to hit the trails on foot, there’s also an incredibly scenic drive from the TransCanada Highway to Balsam Lake, a road that climbs from 470 metres above sea level to more than 1,800 metres.

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway winds 26 kilometres through cedar, hemlock, spruce and fir to the park’s famous wildflower meadows.

If you intend to visit the meadows, you’ll want to visit during snow-free months, which are generally from early July to late September.

Although Revelstoke National Park was closed during the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to visit this website for its current status when planning your trip.

British ColumbiaCanadaColumbia River-RevelstokeDrivingHikingNatureThings to dotravel