West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The list highlights what species Canada is solely responsible for saving
Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative
The Tourism and Hospitality sector announced this week that they are seeking… Continue reading
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre
New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020
A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death
The virus shines a light on who is most impacted and vulnerable
Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation
A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research
Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Individuals who went to the restaurant on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry