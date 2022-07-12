Wildflower Festival to bring a splash of colour to Revelstoke

The festival features art, hiking, music, and of course, flowers

A celebration of Revelstoke’s colourful, beautiful alpine is coming up at August’s Wildflower Festival.

The third annual celebration of wildflowers and community takes place Aug. 3 to 7 at various community locations, with events including guided hikes in the alpine.

Festival organizers say the community’s unparalleled access to alpine wildflowers makes it a perfect venue, and intertwining the local arts and culture scene was an easy choice given the flower’s natural beauty.

Hermit Glacier Lilies Wildflowers at Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada photo)

The festival opens Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., when the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society hosts an Invasive Species Identification Walk to explore the impact of invasive species and learn to identify them in person. Next, at 6 p.m., Laura Szanto hosts a Wildflower Photography Workshop on the greenbelt.

On Aug. 7, local athlete and artist Claudia Bambi hosts a hike and paint workshop at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Participants will explore the trails on a guided two-hour hike in pursuit of nature’s colours and textures.

Other events include a Wildflower Festival High Tea, Drop-In Wildflower Portrait Sessions, and an Alpine Adaptations Guided Wildflower Walk with Parks Canada.

Additional events are still being confirmed. To find out more about the festival visit Tourism Revelstoke’s event page at seerevelstoke.com/event/

British ColumbiaFestivalNatureRevelstokeThings to dowct-intro